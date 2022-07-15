McDonald’s Of Greater Indiana Launches ‘Hats Off To The Houses’

As residents visit the beach or pool this summer, or when they make their first pitstop on their family road trip, they can stop by a local McDonald’s to gear up while also supporting local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters. Started July 11, the ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign will offer McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe and a tag that proudly shows support for RMHC. The hats cost $10 each and proceeds will go directly to local RMHC Chapters. The campaign runs while supplies last.

In Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan, sales will benefit RMHC Chapters in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend. RMHC programs help families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need. Ronald McDonald House programs provide private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals and transportation.

“McDonald’s and our customers have been longtime supporters of RMHC and the important support they provide families with children who are sick and we are excited to continue that support though this year’s Hats Off to the Houses campaign,” said Judy Littlefield, a McDonald’s Owner/Operator with a restaurant in Churubusco. “This $10 purchase will help families be supported when they need it most.”

A large part of the support for RMHC Chapters in Indiana comes from donations at McDonald’s restaurants across Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan. The average number of nights a family stays at a House is 18 to 25.