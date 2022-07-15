Managing Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes. They’re more than a nuisance.

The pesky, perturbing pests can transmit diseases such as certain forms of encephalitis – inflammation of the brain – and perhaps most notably, West Nile Virus.

West Nile is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. and was detected last week by state officials in a sample of the insects collected in Steuben County.

A human case of the virus was reported in Lake County.

There fortunately are easy ways to control local mosquito populations:

• Empty flower pots and other containers of standing water

• Regularly replace water in birdbaths

• Clean clogged gutters

• Cover un-rimmed tires or recycle the tires

• Regularly clean swimming pools and/or tightly cover them

• Ensure lids to trash and recycling containers fit tightly

The Allen County Department of Health’s mosquito control program also works to treat and eliminate potential breeding sites and places traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases.

“Cover exposed skin with pants and long-sleeved shirts if you’re going outside,” said Environmental Services Director Dave Fiess. “Spray your clothes and skin with an insect repellant containing DEET. That’s the most effective way to ward off mosquitoes.”

People bitten by infected mosquitoes can experience symptoms including headache, fever, dizziness, fatigue and rash. Most recover, but some develop more serious – sometimes fatal – illnesses.

More information about illnesses and prevention can be found by searching “mosquito” at allencountyhealth.com