Harriet “Jane” Van Hoozen, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Five Star Senior Living. Born November 24, 1923 to the late Delbert and Bessie (Flickinger) Manes, she was the fifth daughter of 11 children. She was a 1942 Lafayette Central graduate. Her memberships include, The Chapel, Daughters of the Nile, Order of the Eastern Star for 75 years, DAR, Indiana Chapter American Mothers, 2002 Indiana Mother of the Year. Community activities include, 4-H leader, BZB Home Demonstration Club, Aboite Precinct Election Board, Lutheran Auxiliary, Aboite Township Trustee secretary-treasurer, and Twin Star Farms (Van Hoozen Eggs) co-owner. In her free time, she enjoyed her travels to Europe, Caribbean, and Central America. Survivors include, Marilyn (Barry) Smith, Janet (Dave) Bolyard, Verle (Kathy) Van Hoozen, and Barry (Hallie) Van Hoozen; grandchildren, Margo (Jamie), Tisha (James), Cheri (Josh), Melissa (Louis), Amy (Vesal), Ashley (Jeremy), Aften (Dallas), Nathan, and Miranda; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and 42 nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Van Hoozen whom she married on September 30, 1945; her granddaughter, Amanda Smith Billington; siblings, Charlotte (Dick) Johnson, Barb (Pete) Motz, Phyllis (Walter) Lorenz, JoAnn (Carl) Graves, Pat (Gus) Motz, MaryLou (Ronnie) Jackson, Marty Jamison, Wally (Eleanor) Manes, Dave (Rose) Manes, Tony Manes, and Mildred (Chuck) Biberstine. Funeral service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial followed at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607; Van Hoozen Park Fund, Aboite Twp. Trustee’s Office, 11321 Aboite Center Rd, 46814; Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Rd, 46814. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com