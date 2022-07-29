It’s Fiesta Time!

Coming soon is the 2022 Fiesta Fort Wayne Hispanic Heritage Celebration! Fiesta Fort Wayne 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 13th from 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM at Headwaters Park, Lincoln Pavilion.

Tickets are $5 at the door before 5pm or $7 at the door after 5pm. The program will include local, national and regional Folkloric Dancers, food, piñatas, payasos (clowns), live music, games, face painting, and of course lots of information! The whole community is invited!

Come and enjoy the authentic tacos/pupusas/latin foods and folklore of the Latino community residing in Northeast Indiana. Let’s have a great day of fun, games, Latin-American food, folkloric dancers, live music and lots of information-sharing!