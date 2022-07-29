McMillen Health Hosts Open House Featuring Updated Great Hall Displays

With the support of a $10,000 grant from the Journal Gazette Foundation, beginning in August, children and adults visiting McMillen Health for field trips will be greeted by multiple new interactive exhibits. McMillen’s designers are currently creating new displays on eating fresh, whole foods, healthy phone use, emotional self-regulation, and more. To celebrate, the innovative health education nonprofit is hosting an open house on Friday, August 12th at 4pm for guests to explore the new Great Hall displays.

“People who grew up here tell us they fondly remember visiting McMillen Health and TAM as a child,” said Nicole Fairchild, Executive Director of the nation’s oldest independently operated health education center, and region’s number one resource for preventive health education. “TAM, our Transparent Anatomical Mannequin is still here, continuing to awe students, along with a variety of fun, illuminating displays on taking responsibility for our physical, emotional, and social health. We’re grateful to build on our success by creating new exhibits on wellbeing thanks to the Journal Gazette Foundation.”

McMillen Health’s updated Great Hall will include a new display encouraging healthy phone use, a new interactive Farm to Table play exhibit, a self-regulation station demonstrating a variety of evidence-based practices for social and emotional relief and balance, a TAM Selfie Station, and X-Ray display. Additionally, thanks to the AWS Foundation, a sensory decompression room will be available just off the Great Hall with sensitivity lights and sensory chairs for guests who are experiencing overstimulation during their field trip.

This past school year, McMillen Health served a new record of 91,424 students through their in-house, outreach, distance learning, and e-learning programs. McMillen Health offers more than 250 fact-based, interactive, and memorable preventive health education programs on physical, social, and emotional well-being. Thanks to the Journal Gazette Foundation, McMillen Health will continue to provide interactive preventive health education today for a healthier tomorrow.

McMillen Health invites the public to join them at their facility, 600 Jim Kelley Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46816, on Friday, August 12th from 4-6pm to interact with new displays, enjoy live music from School of Rock’s House Band, food trucks, and more! For more information or to support McMillen Health, visit www.mcmillenhealth.org.