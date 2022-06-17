Recycling Likely To Not Be Collected Until July

Red River crews are finishing garbage collections in Thursday and Friday routes and City of Fort Wayne crews are working in Monday routes.

Recycling won’t be collected this week. The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is hopeful that recycling collection will begin again next week with the B week recycling schedule. Residents may want to consider bringing their recycling bins in from the curb or alley until a regular rotation of collections can begin again.

Residents are asked to continue to set out garbage materials the night before their regularly scheduled day of pickup. We’ll do our best to provide the collection service as close to their regular day as possible. As often as possible, crews are collecting garbage on the evenings and on weekends.

The Solid Waste Department continues to do its best to assist Red River to maintain operational levels for garbage and recycling collection. We continue to utilize City staff to assist with the routes and misses that Red River is unable to service with their lower staffing levels and higher tonnage in recent weeks.

It’s likely that delays will continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over the collection service on July 1.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience during this transition period and thanks the residents of Fort Wayne for their continued patience and understanding.