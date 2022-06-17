June 17, 2022 – Local Ads
HUGE CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE
Saturday, June 18, 8 to 3, S.W. Assembly of God, 7702 Smith Rd. Ft. Wayne
(corner of Smith & Lwr. Huntington, west of Waynedale) Rain or Shine
FARM HELP NEEDED
Looking for reliable horse farm help. Horse experience required. Duties include: feeding, turnout, stall cleaning, & general farm work. Must be able to handle horses comfortably. Applicants must have previous experience handling horses, have good communication, & reliable transportation. Work hours are 8am-4pm. Pay commiserated with experience. 317-902-1264.
SPRING CLEANUP & Hauling SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
PUPPIES FOR SALE
Please call 1-260-580-2984 if interested in a red coon hound, beagle, German shepherd, pit bull mix.
ANDY’S HAULING &
ODD JOBS
Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. 260-747-5529
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICE
Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
- June 17, 2022 – Local Ads - June 17, 2022
- Scouts Help Retire Old American Flags - June 17, 2022
- Fascinating Cracker Jack – The History of Ordinary Things - June 17, 2022