June 17, 2022 – Local Ads

HUGE CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE

Saturday, June 18, 8 to 3, S.W. Assembly of God, 7702 Smith Rd. Ft. Wayne

(corner of Smith & Lwr. Huntington, west of Waynedale) Rain or Shine

FARM HELP NEEDED

Looking for reliable horse farm help. Horse experience required. Duties include: feeding, turnout, stall cleaning, & general farm work. Must be able to handle horses comfortably. Applicants must have previous experience handling horses, have good communication, & reliable transportation. Work hours are 8am-4pm. Pay commiserated with experience. 317-902-1264.

SPRING CLEANUP & Hauling SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

PUPPIES FOR SALE

Please call 1-260-580-2984 if interested in a red coon hound, beagle, German shepherd, pit bull mix.

ANDY’S HAULING &

ODD JOBS

Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. 260-747-5529

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICE

Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510