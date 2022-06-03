June 3, 2022 – Local Ads
ANDY’S HAULING & ODD JOBS
Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.
_________________
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
_________________
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. 260-747-5529
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
_________________
13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 4, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Proceeds: Veterans and their Families
Lots Of Vendors!
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
_________________
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
SPRING CLEANUP & Hauling SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
