Monday, June 13, 2022
June 3, 2022 – Local Ads

ANDY’S HAULING & ODD JOBS
Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. 260-747-5529
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 4, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Proceeds: Veterans and their Families
Lots Of Vendors!
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
SPRING CLEANUP & Hauling SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
