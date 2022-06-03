June 3, 2022 – Local Ads

ANDY’S HAULING & ODD JOBS

Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. 260-747-5529

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Sat. June 4, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Proceeds: Veterans and their Families

Lots Of Vendors!

Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

