City Pools & Water Playgrounds Open

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will open Northside and McMillen Pools for the season on Saturday, June 4 with reduced hours of operation by one day per week. The staggered adjustments are due to staffing shortages and consideration for safety at the facilities. Northside Pool public swim hours will be 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (closed Monday). McMillen Pool public swim hours will be 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday). A free swim for youth with disabilities will be held weekly on Saturday from 5:15 –6:15 p.m. at Northside Pool. For more information about special swim programs, lessons, season passes and pool/pavilion rentals, visit www.FortWayneParks.org.

The nine area Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. They are located at the following parks: