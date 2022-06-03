Monday, June 13, 2022
South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

City Pools & Water Playgrounds Open

The Waynedale News Staff

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will open Northside and McMillen Pools for the season on Saturday, June 4 with reduced hours of operation by one day per week. The staggered adjustments are due to staffing shortages and consideration for safety at the facilities. Northside Pool public swim hours will be 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (closed Monday). McMillen Pool public swim hours will be 12:30 – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday). A free swim for youth with disabilities will be held weekly on Saturday from 5:15 –6:15 p.m. at Northside Pool. For more information about special swim programs, lessons, season passes and pool/pavilion rentals, visit www.FortWayneParks.org.

The nine area Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. They are located at the following parks:

  • Buckner Park 6114 Bass Road 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Franklin School Park 1903 Saint Marys Avenue 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) 7225 North River Road 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • McCormick Park 2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Memorial Park 2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Promenade Park 202 W. Superior Street 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Robert E. Meyers Park Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)
  • Shoaff Park 6401 St. Joe Road 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Waynedale Park 2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
