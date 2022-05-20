GFL Becomes Fort Wayne’s Next Garbage Handler

Thursday, May 26, 2022
Fort Wayne Indiana News

GFL Environmental USA has received the necessary approvals to become the City of Fort Wayne’s garbage and recycling hauler effective July 1.

City Council unanimously approved a contract between the City of Fort Wayne and GFL. And the City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved the same contract.

GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America with facilities throughout Canada and more than half of the U.S. states.

GFL has experience in Fort Wayne by operating a transfer station here since 2020, and they have a landfill in Claypool, Ind.

The bid specifications and new contract have items that are designed to help ensure enhanced services moving forward and a contractor with the necessary experience and past successes to meet the needs of the City.

“We’re looking forward to GFL being our new partner as we work each day to provide the best solid waste collection services possible for the 83,400 households that we service,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “I’m encouraged that my administration, City Council, the Solid Waste Advisory Board, and GFL have partnered in a collaborative manner. I’m confident that we’ll have a positive and successful future to meet the needs of the community.”

Highlights of what solid waste customers can expect beginning July 1:

*There won’t be any changes to collection dates or A and B recycling weeks. Residents will continue to use their City-provided bins. Residents will continue to report misses to 311.

*There will be a few changes to how the collection process will work commencing July 1. Materials in the City-provided cart will continue to be collected, along with three additional bags. Residents who regularly have three or more bags are encouraged to sign up for an additional cart for $2 per month to place additional trash items.

Highlights of upcoming education and outreach in the coming weeks:

*City of Fort Wayne Public Works and Solid Waste leaders will be presenting information at several neighborhood meetings in June – Neighborhood Presidents’

Meeting, Southeast Area Partnership, Northeast Area Partnership, Southwest Area Partnership, and Northwest Area Partnership have been confirmed at this time.

*Information will be shared on the City of Fort Wayne’s website, social media platforms, City TV programming, and public service announcements on television, radio, and in print.

*All solid waste customers will receive a postcard in the mail prior to July 1 explaining the key points of how collections will work.

*Non-English speaking residents will be provided with information in their respective languages.

