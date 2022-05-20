Family Fun Day! – Voice Of The Township

Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox and his staff will host their Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 21, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., and the public is invited to attend this free event.

Barr Street will be closed off, and we will hold the party in our building and parking lots. On site will be food and drink, bounce houses, face painting, haircuts, karaoke, games, performances, a dunk tank, and much more. And this year we will be presenting our 2022 scholarships at the party!

“The Family Fun Day is one of the high points of our year because we get to give kids and families a way to have lots of fun in a safe and healthy way,” said Trustee Knox. “It really makes me proud that my staff and the Wayne Township community can come together at such a fabulous party for kids of all ages.”

The Family Fun Day is made possible through donations from community businesses and individuals; no tax dollars are used for the event or for the scholarships.

This year marks the tenth year we will be awarding Wayne Township’s Richard A Stevenson Sr Scholarships (formerly the Recognizing Achievement Awards) and the fifth year for the Academic Encouragement Awards. Awards of $500 each will be given to two graduating high school seniors who are moving on to higher education. And for ten students in grades 11 and under, we will award internet ready tablets along with certificates.

Our Family Fun Day will, for us, mark the beginning of the downtown festival season. Much like observing Memorial Day in a quieter way, as the unofficial beginning of summer, we hope to see you at our event and at Waynedale’s Memorial Day Parade. Here’s to the return of enjoying the great outdoors and all the summer festivities.