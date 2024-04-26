Lindsey Hammond (R) – Allen County Council At-Large Candidate

My name is Lindsey Hammond, candidate for Allen County Council At-Large.

I am a God-fearing, Christ follower. I have lived in Allen County for 24 years; I moved here from NW Ohio to attend college, fell in love with this area and chose to raise my family here. My husband Tim and I have five children whom we homeschool, two of which have graduated. I’m a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, I also hold a BSBA in Accounting and worked in the private sector for 10 years, before leaving my career to be a stay-at-home mom.

I’m not a politician, but rather a concerned mom who feels called to serve and ensure we have a TRUE voice on County Council. A Constitutional Conservative who stands on conviction, prioritizing fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability, advocacy, and community engagement. I am a passionate fighter who wants to ensure People and Principles take priority over politics. I am unapologetically pro-life and support protecting life from conception, as every person is created in the image of God, has worth and deserves the right to life.

As a fiscal conservative, I support the core principles of small/limited government, fiscal responsibility, low taxes, and free market capitalism. I believe transparency and accountability are of utmost importance for those elected to represent We the People and fiscal responsibility should be a priority when it comes to the government’s stewardship of our tax dollars. Our taxes continue to increase year after year, as the size and scope of the county budget continues to grow. The path we are on is completely unsustainable and does NOT represent the conservative values of small government and low taxes. I’m ready to see this change!

With the County Council being the fiscal body, my background and skillset will be an asset to the council and the taxpayers. I will bring a fresh perspective to the council as a grassroots leader and community advocate. I will fight to end the constant tax increases, ensure tax dollars are spent wisely, and regain the trust of the community.

I am a candidate for The People, with a passion to fight for Allen County taxpayers. I will only vote to spend your hard-earned money on things the government is required to provide, leaving the rest in your wallet. I humbly ask for an opportunity to serve you and I’d appreciate your vote on May 7th. Thank you!

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the April 26th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on May 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.