Grant Bucher (R) – Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Candidate

Will your voice be part of the political noise? Or will it appeal to renewal by reason and debate?

As a candidate for Congress driven to serve my God, family, and neighbors well, I am committed to win the right way, or not win at all. In practice, I have focused on educating others and inspiring civic engagement over inciting rage on border mayhem and fiscal irresponsibility. (By the way, my stances are: secure it & stop spending).

America is the greatest nation on earth! But, we have lost our way. To renew our founding principles of limited, constitutional government and virtue in society, we need a new generation of servant leaders to rise up, and a body of wise citizens to surround them. Northeast Indiana is the district from whence to produce these servant leaders and wise citizens.

To see renewal:

We must elect a Congress that is eager to fulfill its constitutional duties.

Congress must no longer delegate legislative authority to an unelected, unaccountable bureaucratic state and instead, must defund 1/3 of these agencies as a start. Congress must levy taxes, declare war, and dictate the law of the land, rather than allowing the executive and judicial branches to overstep the separation of powers. Congress must put single-issue bills on the floor to endure rigors of public debate on their own merits, rather than passing incomprehensible legislation and omnibus spending packages. Congress must push all decisions not constitutionally granted to the federal government down to the state and local levels. With much power invested in our Congress, it must accept an equivalent share of responsibility again.

We must become a virtuous people, capable of self-governance.

Government is incapable of inspiring the goodness we need in citizens to maintain freedom; it can only draw lines and punish infractions. As such, the solution is to unravel governmental attempts to form a “great society” and rely on The Church and community institutions to retake the lead in culture formation. Local community should dictate what is taught in schools. The Church must meet welfare needs. And we all must desire rational discourse and public debate again with neighborly affection, rather than perpetuating factious anger.

Having earned my engineering degree from Purdue and MBA from Indiana, I pursued a career in construction, managing hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of work—formerly at Shambaugh & Son and now Weigand. It is with the servant leadership principles I have honed throughout my life that I am inspired to serve alongside my wife, sons, and our community to spark renewal in our land. Will you join me?

Vote Grant Bucher for Congress by May 7th.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the April 26th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on May 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.