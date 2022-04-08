Voter Education Tool, VOTE411 Goes Live

Ahead of primary elections this spring, the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne is offering the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help Indiana voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

Vote411.org “went live” on March 30 in Fort Wayne.

“Voters in Allen County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said local co-president Gayla Sorenson. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Allen County’s voters.”

Nationally, VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year—many of them young people and first-time voters—learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place, and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Allen County voters,” said Sorenson. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently at early voting sites, by mail, or on Election Day!”

The Fort Wayne LWV has a website: www.lwvfw.org and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram where information about the LWV’s work can be found.

The League of Women Voters is a national nonpartisan political organization with state and local branches that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.