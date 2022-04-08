Accepting Scholarship Applications – Voice Of The Township

The Wayne Township Trustee Office is accepting applications for its 9th annual scholarship that in 2021 was renamed the Richard A. Stevenson Sr. Scholarship. Awards of $500 each will be given to two graduating high school seniors who are moving on to higher education. At the same time we are offering the fifth annual Academic Encouragement Award for ten students in grades 11 and under.

Trustee Knox (center) with some of the scholarship winners of 2021.

Trustee Austin Knox, the son of two teachers in Fort Wayne, believes that education is very important in living a happy and productive life. And it’s a major part of the effort toward reducing poverty.

Our office strives to go beyond emergency assistance and get to the root of the individual’s financial problems, and often that is a matter of education, whether for adults who have missed out on learning some basic living or financial skills or for children coming up through the schools. For the adults we bring in speakers from other agencies around the county to talk about living skills like nutrition, job search techniques and basic home accounting.

For those still in school, we offer the Richard A. Stevenson Sr. Scholarship, named for our former trustee, and the Academic Encouragement Award. Both of these awards are funded not with taxpayer dollars but by individual donations collected in conjunction with our other annual events such as the Family Fun Day which will be held at the end of May where we will give out the scholarships.

Following is some information on applying for the high school senior scholarship, the RASSS. These awards are given on the basis of scholastic achievement or improvement, community service educational aspirations and financial need. High school seniors who are residents of Wayne Township are encouraged to apply.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

– Graduation from a public or private high school by the spring of 2022;

– Acceptance to an institution of higher learning to start in the summer or fall of 2022;

– Meeting income eligibility guidelines.

– Residence in Wayne Township (call 260-449-7000 x 328 to verify that your address is in Wayne Township)

RASSS applicants are required to submit: a fully completed application form; a high school transcript; a recommendation letter from a teacher, counselor, coach, or other individual validating your academic improvements; and a one-page essay written by you, the applicant, discussing your most significant challenge or accomplishment and its value to you.

Applications can be found on our website (www.waynetownship.org), our Facebook page, or they can be picked up at our office at 320 E. Superior Street, Fort Wayne IN 46802.

For those in the lower grades we offer the Academic Encouragement Award to students of grades 11 and under who can show that they are committed to their schoolwork. Each student who submits a completed application showing achievement or improvement will receive an Academic Encouragement Certificate of Recognition, and the top submissions (based on the quality of writing your personal statement and your teacher/counselor recommendation) will be selected to receive a new, internet-ready electronic device.

Besides our website or Facebook page you can request an application by emailing Patsy at pbrewer@waynetownship.org. Completed applications must be returned to our office by noon on May 6, 2022. If you have questions, or would like to make a donation toward our scholarship program, please call us at (260) 449-7000 extension 328.