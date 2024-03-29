Allen County Bicentennial Opening Ceremony Event

All citizens of Allen County are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Bicentennial on Monday, April 1, 2024. The event, featuring guest speakers, music, and refreshments, will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Rousseau Centre, 1 East Main Street, Fort Wayne.

The Indiana General Assembly passed legislation in late 1823 designating a 660 square mile area of northeast Indiana to be Indiana’s newest county. The legislation took effect on April 1, 1824, and, on that day, Allen County was born.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Allen County Bicentennial Opening Ceremony will commemorate the county’s 200th birthday as well as launch numerous celebrations throughout the county. The community is invited to attend the ceremony taking place in the lobby of the Rousseau Centre, located at 1 East Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch who will celebrate the successes of Allen County. Local presenters will include Todd Pelfrey of The History Center, who will reflect on our past; Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown, who will celebrate the community that we are today; and Allen County Councilman and Bicentennial Executive Board Chair Tom Harris, who will look toward continued achievements of the county into the future.

Heartland Sings, a nonprofit vocal music production company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will present several musical numbers during the event. Light refreshments will be provided afterward.

The Bicentennial Executive Board thanks the following companies that made this event possible: Hanning & Bean Enterprises, Inc., Heartland Sings, Cookie Cottage, Sand Point Living Interiors, Inc., and Nowak Supply.

Details of the event can be found at allencounty200.com.