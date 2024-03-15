Women’s History Month ~ Voice Of The Township

This month the Wayne Township Trustee Office celebrates not only Women’s History Month and St. Patrick’s Day, but the beginning of spring, a season of looking forward to great weather and moving more of our activities outdoors.

In 2024, the official first day of spring is March 19th. That day falls on a Tuesday and is the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere. The first day of spring is also called the vernal equinox. The word equinox comes from the Latin words for “equal night”—aequus (equal) and nox (night). On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. Both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere receive roughly equal amounts of sunlight since neither hemisphere is tilted more toward or away from the sun than the other.

Also this month we have been celebrating women and their contributions to civilization throughout March. The National Women’s History Alliance, an American non-profit organization, has been promoting women’s history in the United states for over forty years, and they led the coalition that successfully lobbied Congress to designate March as Women’s History Month in 1987.

They have designated the theme for this year’s celebration: “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” The theme recognizes women throughout the country who understand that, for a positive future, we need to eliminate bias and discrimination entirely from our lives and institutions.

“Women from every background have long realized that an uneven playing field will never bring equality or justice. Many feel the critical need to speak up and work harder for fairness in our institutions and social interactions.

During 2024, we recognize the example of women who are committed to embracing everyone and excluding no one in our common quest for freedom and opportunity…Throughout 2024, we honor local women from the past and present who have taken the lead to show the importance of change and to establish firmer safeguards, practices and legislation reflecting these values. Following decades of discrimination, we are proud to celebrate women who work for basic inclusion, equality and fairness.”

Like the Women’s History Coalition, we celebrate the contributions women have made and continue making on the international, national and local stages, including those talented and hardworking women of our own staff here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

Finally, no celebration of March would be complete without reminding all of our Waynedale News readers to wear their green on March 17th. Whether you are Irish or not, St. Patrick’s Day (on a Sunday this year) should be lauded for giving us a reason to break out the greens in our wardrobes, lifting us all from the winter doldrums and into the cheerful season of spring.