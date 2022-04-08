Tuesday, April 19, 2022
New Hardware Store To Remodel Old “Umbers” Building

According to new property managers, there will once again be a Do It Best hardware store in Waynedale where Umbers Hardware once was. The new owners anticipate the store will likely open sometime in July after renovations to the building. The Waynedale News will continue to report on the improvement of this historic building as developments progress.

