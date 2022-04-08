Mrs. Patricia Marie Samuels (Freygang), “Pat”. Patricia, lovingly nicknamed “Pat” was born March 7, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to parents Richard and Martha Freygang. She graduated from Elmhurst HS, and St. Joseph School of Nursing as an R.N.. Pat was an avid gardener and also enjoyed knitting, going to the beach, reading. doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, as well as scrapbooking. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Freygang. She leaves to cherish precious memories with her husband, Larry Samuels; father, Richard Freygang; children, Raina Jenkins, Scott Samuels, and Riley Samuels; brothers, Michael Freygang (Kimberly, deceased), James Freygang (Diane), William Freygang (Lisa), Edward Freygang (Yan); sisters. Ayn Freygang (Robert, deceased), Kay’d Odland (David), MaryAnn James (Ronald, deceased), Laurie Whisler (Alan), Amy Freygang-Bogle (Andy); aunts, Doris Doucette and Julia Wolf; uncles, Roy and Kenny Freygang; nieces, Hannah, Lisa, Alexi, Sophia, Kelley, Katie, Sarah, Jenny, Jessica, Hollie, Rachel, and Elly; nephews, Eli, Nate, Luke, Ben, David, Joe, Tong-Tong, Paul, Peter, Nick, Josh, Austin, and Edward; cousins, Dave, Mary, Cathy, Joe, Mary Claire, Laurie, Danny, Danny, Cassie, Jan, Becky, Tom, Greg, Mark, Matt, Vanessa, Gretchen, Leigh Ann, and Allison; great nieces and nephews, Virginia, Bella, Scarlett, Kimmie, Juliet, Koen, Elysium, Aleric, Mya, Emma, Jaden, Noah, Leo, Jakey, Lillie, Claire, Evelyn, Nolan, Mera, Barrett, Judah, Josie, Lilly, Valarie, Hudson; and her family at Tampa General including Suma and her, best friend Monica.