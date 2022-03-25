Visiting Nurse Announces Rebrands As “Stillwater Hospice”

Visiting Nurse, a not-for-profit healthcare organization serving northeast Indiana, announced an evolution of their brand, renaming the organization Stillwater Hospice.

The new name better reflects the full breadth of services offered and supports the continued mission of providing compassion, comfort and guidance through life’s journey. Stillwater Hospice signifies peacefulness and a respite from the chaos that often precedes a life-limiting illness.

“Our name is new, but our mission is unwavering—and we will always lead with love through every facet of our organization,” said CEO Leslie Friedel.

The work was guided by a local brand consulting firm and led by the board of directors and committee of stakeholders within the organization.

In addition to the name change, the rebrand includes a new logo, featuring a water lily, which flourishes in still waters. The interlocking petals symbolize the full range of services offered. The water lily floats above three lines representing the three rivers in northeast Indiana.

“Our comprehensive suite of compassion services includes hospice care, Hospice Home, palliative care and grief support. The new Stillwater Hospice brand helps us more effectively serve our community in each of these areas,” said Dr. Ann Moore, Chief Medical Officer.

To learn more visit www.stillwater-hospice.org.

Founded in 1888, Visiting Nurse, now Stillwater Hospice, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization serving 11 counties in northeast Indiana. Their full suite of compassion services includes hospice care, Hospice Home, palliative care and grief support through the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center.

Visit www.stillwater-hospice.org or call (800) 288-4111 for more information.