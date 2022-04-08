Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Community Easter Egg Hunt

Welcome Community! With COVID restrictions being eased Englewood Health and Rehab & Kingston Residence want to get back into hosting some Community Events and first on their calendar for this year is a Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 13th from 4-5 pm for ages 1 through 14, held at Kingston Residence located at 7515 Winchester Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819. Hope to see you there!

This event is sponsored by Englewood Health and Rehab, a long term skilled nursing facility with short term rehab to home rooms and a Memory Care Unit. And Kingston Residence, which is an absolutely beautiful assisted living facility with a loving and caring staff, whose goal continues to be promotion of the health and welfare of the loved ones and their families that they care for.

