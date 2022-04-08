Wednesday, April 20, 2022
New Mental Health Support For Hoosier Workplaces

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Wellness Council of Indiana has launched a new mental health support for Hoosier employers called the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training series.

Wellness Council of Indiana staff members are certified MHFA instructors; they are teaching how to identify the risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses, as well as how to connect individuals to the appropriate care.

“The past two years have really brought mental health concerns and needs to the forefront, and this program is a timely and convenient vehicle for employers to assist their workers in this area,” says Wellness Council of Indiana Executive Director Jennifer Pferrer.

“This training takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people how to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder.”

Participants can engage in MHFA training two ways. The first is by attending one of three virtual group sessions scheduled on April 13, July 21 or November 9. A two-hour, self-paced online module must be completed before taking part in one of the live Zoom instructions in order to receive certification.

Employers can also bring MHFA instruction directly on site to their workplace for a more individualized and private training.

For complete details on MHFA and to take part in training, visit the Wellness Council of Indiana web site at www.wellnessindiana.org/programs/mhfa. Wellness Council member organizations receive registration discounts.

