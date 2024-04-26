“Miami Indian Heritage Days” Upcoming Events

The History Center presents the 2024 Miami Indian Heritage Days, beginning Saturday, May 4 at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured on the first Saturday of the month, May to November, from 1-4 pm. Katrina Mitten will offer a demonstration on Miami Beadwork on May 4.

The Chief Richardville House, or akima pinšiwa awiiki, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark.

Admission for each Saturday event is $9 for adults and $7 for youth and seniors (65+). History Center members and children aged 2 and under are free.

The complete schedule includes: