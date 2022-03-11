South Side Features ‘The Music Man’ Musical

South Side High School presents “The Music Man” featuring South Side students, future Archers and alumni. The multi-generational cast celebrates the school’s 100th anniversary. Performances will be at 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. March 20. Tickets are available at the door or in advance through Ticket Spicket: adults – $12, middle/high school students – $6, elementary students and younger – $3.

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff