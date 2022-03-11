Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Allen County 4-H Plant Sale Fundraiser

Allen County 4-H Clubs, Inc. is sponsoring their annual Plant Sale Fundraiser. All proceeds benefit 4-H youth development programs in Allen County.
Orders must be placed and payment received by March 31 or while supplies last.

Pick up location will be the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road in the Lions Cattle Barn. Pick up will be Thursday, May 5, 5-8 pm or Friday, May 6 from 9 am-12 Noon.

No refunds for orders not picked up. Orders not picked up will be available for resale.

For order forms and for additional information call the Purdue Extension Office, Allen County at 481-6826 or visit our website at www.extension.purdue.edu/allen to download an order form.

