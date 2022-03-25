“Pet Explorers” Upcoming Training Camps

Registration for spring break and summer camps at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is now open. The popular camps give kids the opportunity to learn about animal-related careers, help homeless pets and interact with the adoptable animals. The camps are open to all kids 6 to 12 years old.

The registration fee for the one-day spring break camps is $40. The camps run from April 4 through April 7.

The registration fee for the week-long summer camps is $150. There are six weeks of camp this year at the shelter.

Visit fwacc.org to see camp dates and to register.