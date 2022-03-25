New Memorial Parkway Designation

Driving in either direction along Lower Huntington Road, between Bluffton Road and the Airport Express Way, you will see the newly installed signs honoring Private First Class (PFC) Dennis Morrell. PFC Morrell, born on Sept. 2, 1946, lived on Lower Huntington Road his entire life. He was a member of St. Therese Church and a graduate of Bishop Luers High School.

A proud U.S. Army member in the light weapons infantry, PFC Morrell started his tour in Vietnam on Dec. 12, 1966. He was attached to the 9th infantry division, 3rd Battalion, 39th infantry, A Company. On March 20, 1967, at the age of 21, PFC Morrell died from hostile action with multiple fragment wounds in South Vietnam, Long An province.

Morrell is honored on the Viet Veterans Memorial on Panel 16e, Line 124, in Washington, DC, and on the Vietnam memorial wall located at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine on 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne. Now residents of Waynedale can join in honoring him as they drive that section of Lower Huntington Road memorializing PFC Morrell.