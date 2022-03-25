Vietnam Era Veterans Honored

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road, has announced that it will pay tribute to all Vietnam Era Veterans from 11am to 5pm on Saturday March 26th. This “Welcome Home” event features a FREE Gift of gratitude to all Indiana Residents who served in the military during the Vietnam Era 1955-1975.

Veterans will receive a Free copy of a beautiful full color coffee table book titled “A Time to Honor”. Jill Fewell Executive Director of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc. is coordinating this special event and excited about the Veterans Memorial hosting this event.

“We’ve passed out hundreds of these books across Indiana to many veterans and they’re all thrilled to receive the book and enjoy the camaraderie with their follow veterans gathering for this special event. It’s wonderful we can have this event at the Vietnam Wall that has been recently erected at the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum here in Fort Wayne!”

Representatives from Federal and State benefits assistance offices will also be at the Shrine to help answer veteran’s questions. There will be food and refreshments for all those in attendance. Veterans are encouraged to bring military service photos and any mementos to share.

The Shrine also invites all Vietnam Veterans to come out to the Memorial Wall on Tuesday March 29th for National Vietnam Veterans Day to pay tribute to all the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the freedoms we all enjoy today. The Museum will be open Tuesday for this special observance. The Vietnam Wall is open everyday dawn to dusk at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne.

The Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum is normally open Monday-Thursday-Saturday and Sunday; 11am to 4 pm or by appointment. Memorial grounds are always open 7 days a week .

For more information go to honoringforever.org or call 260 -267-5022. If you would like to speak to Jill Fewell Executive Director of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc. her direct line is 317-549-5900.