Four Eggs Visible On Falcon Cam

The peregrine falcon nest atop Fort Wayne’s tallest building has new additions.

It’s an exciting time to watch Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) popular Falcon Cam. High above the city of Fort Wayne four peregrine falcon eggs are visible in the nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

The first egg was spotted on March 13 and the fourth egg was visible on March 19. You can view the nest, eggs and proud parents at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam. From March to May in 2021, more than 49,000 page views were recorded as folks checked in on the falcons. “Our Falcon Cam is popular with falcon fans, local students and actually people all over the world,” said Kelly Rentschler, I&M Community Affairs manager for Fort Wayne. “We are excited to have eggs once again in the nesting box and look forward to naming and banding the chicks in a few months along with our partners, Soarin’ Hawk Avian Rescue (based in Fort Wayne), the Indiana Audubon Society and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).”

Since 1996, 65 falcon chicks have hatched in the nesting box atop Indiana Michigan Power Center, the tallest building in Fort Wayne. The building offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators along with access to water and food. This makes the nest one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for falcon restoration.

The parents’ identity will be confirmed by reading the ID bands on their legs. The parents are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 29 eggs since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013. The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age.