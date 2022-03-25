BBBS Announces Awards To Two State “Bigs Of The Year”

Little Sister Zandra (left) and Big Sister Wanda (right) & Little Brother Carson (left) and Big Brother Terry (right).

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana (BBBSNEI) is proud to announce its two winning nominations for the networks’ State Big of the Year awards. The two winning volunteers are Terry Milton for his match with his Little Brother Carson, and Wanda Tiltges for her match with Little Sister Zandra. Both volunteers are from Kosciusko County. Both Terry and Wanda were recognized for their volunteer efforts at the local level, after being voted on by a panel of judges throughout the service-area of BBBSNEI. From there, the two nominees went on to the state level to be voted on by another panel up against volunteers from other Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies throughout the state. They will continue to the national level and potentially be recognized as National Bigs of the Year, heading up with other States’ nominees. Should they be named Bigs of the Year on the national level, their stories will be shared at the Big Brothers Big Sisters National Conference.

Wanda Tiltges became a Big Sister to Little Sister Zandra back in 2015. Their story can be viewed on the Big Brothers Big Sisters YouTube Page here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKU_Hunwbmo&t=1s

Terry Milton became a Big Brother after repeated encouragement from his wife back in 2015. Their story can be viewed on the Big Brothers Big Sisters YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmpOan_wSWQ&t=1s

For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in live is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. If you or anyone you know would like to get involved, give us a call at 260-456-1600 or visit our website at www.bbbsnei.org.