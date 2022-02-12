12th Annual Ombudsman Pajama Drive

For more than a decade, an initiative to gather new, adult pajamas has extended kindness to Fort Wayne area long-term care residents. 2022 is no exception. Sponsorships and monetary donations are needed and welcomed.

The 2022 Pajama Drive officially began Monday, Feb. 14, with a kick-off/open house at the LTC Ombudsman Office: 3458 Stellhorn Road Fort Wayne, IN 46815 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is the 12th year for our annual pajama drive and the residents love the pajamas,” said Executive Director Aisha Arrington. “Pajamas, gowns, sweatpants and sweatshirts are collected throughout the community to be passed out to adults residing in area long-term care facilities. It’s something they all can use, and they really appreciate the kind gesture.”

“Last year we gathered over 500 new pajamas or gowns,” said Arrington. “This year we have even bigger goals. No one has suffered more during this pandemic than those living in area long term care facilities & this is a great way to honor them and let know that they are not forgotten.”

WHAT: LTC Ombudsman Program Annual Pajama Drive

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 14 through Thursday, March 31

WHERE: Donations of adult pajamas, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and gowns are welcome in any style and sizes. Donations must be new and still have the tags attached. Items can be dropped off at Purdue Fort Wayne (Human Service Office Room Neff 142); at Grunden Law Office located at 9808 Dawson’s Creek Blvd.; at Heartland Home Care located at 1315 Directors Row, Ste. 210 in Fort Wayne; and at the Ombudsman office at 3458 Stellhorn Road.

WHY: A fundraiser to gather new, adult pajamas to be delivered to Fort Wayne area long-term care residents.

The Ombudsman Program works with volunteers to champion resident-driven advocacy in over 90 long term care facilities through N.E. Indiana. The nonprofit responds to more than 100 complaints per month from residents and their families concerning care and resident right issues – services are free and confidential. For more information about the Pajama Drive or LTC Ombudsman Program, visit www.doingthegood-ombudsman.org