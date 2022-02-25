Lagena Tinker ~ Employee Spotlight – Voice Of The Township

The Wayne Township Trustee Office has started an Employee Spotlight. Each month we will be highlighting one of our staff stars and telling you a little about him or her.

Lagena Tinker has worked at the Wayne Township Trustee Office since December of 2016. She started as an investigator working with individual clients, and then she advanced to Lead Investigator, co-supervising 9 investigators while continuing to see clients one-on-one.

When asked what she liked most about working at the Trustee Office, she said it was being able to help people through tough times. Tinker said, “We all need help sometimes. It feels good to see the sense of relief that comes over someone when they realize their utilities will not be shut off or they will not lose their home in the near future.”

Gena’s background is in social services. She worked for Child Protective Services for 6+ years before coming to the township. Now she not only works full time for us, but she is a realtor for Mike Thomas Associates here in Fort Wayne.

At the Wayne Township Trustee Office our employees are the most vital part of the operation—we couldn’t do what we do without them—but the past two years especially have made us appreciate having a strong, positive working environment with a staff made up of skilled and flexible people who regularly go above and beyond expectations to serve the public. During the COVID-19 pandemic, which we have been dealing with for over two years now, our staff has had to manage an increased demand on our services due to a weakened economy along with a decrease in the number of available investigators, and they’ve had to adjust to a whole new job environment–working from home, meeting people over the phone and internet and learning to remotely handle all of the paperwork involved in providing township assistance. It has been a real adjustment for clients, management and staff alike.

On Friday, March 4, we will be observing National Employee Appreciation Day. While we won’t be closing the office—it’s not a federal holiday—we will be showing our gratitude for the staff’s hard work. This day was created for the purpose of strengthening the bond between employer and employee. All public and private companies are encouraged to take this time to recognize and thank their employees for all their hard work and effort throughout the year. Because good people can be not only hard to find but hard to keep, it only makes sense for employers to use what they have to boost staff morale and make each employee’s job as fun and fulfilling as possible.