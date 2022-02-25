LC Nature Park Names Executive Director

LC Nature Park has named Hope Wallace as its first Executive Director. Wallace will lead the nonprofit’s efforts to protect, restore, and help people experience Indiana’s natural landscapes at the 200-acre park southwest of Fort Wayne.

Wallace is the former Executive Director of the Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert, Ohio, where she successfully increased attendance, membership, and awareness of the organization through strategic planning and fundraising during her 10-year tenure.

“We are pleased to have Hope’s energy, passion, and proven track record leading LC Nature Park forward,” said CJ Mills, President of the LC Nature Park Board of Directors. “She brings broad experience in nonprofit management and great enthusiasm to the team.”

Wallace is thrilled to fulfill the newly-created role of Executive Director at LC Nature Park. “I am honored and excited to work alongside the dedicated people of LC Nature Park. Taking a direct role in an organization that uses innovative processes to make a positive impact on the environment is very important to me,” Wallace said. “I hope to introduce unique and fun cross-cultural methods to further the park’s mission. We want to inspire others to take better care of our natural world, and we can have a blast doing it!”

LC Nature Park opened to the public in 2021 and continues to expand its programming and fundraising efforts to protect Indiana’s native plants and animals.

Located on 200 acres southwest of Fort Wayne, Indiana on Aboite Road, LC Nature Park includes herds of bison and elk as well as restored tallgrass prairie, an ancient sand dune, and forested areas.

The mission of LC Nature Park is to learn about Indiana’s ecosystems through camaraderie, food, and fun, to explore natural landscape restorations, and to protect our native flora and fauna. The park’s vision is to inspire a lasting appreciation for Indiana’s natural history and native environment. LC Nature Park lies within the Little River Valley and shares a natural heritage with other nearby protected sites such as Eagle Marsh.

Individuals and groups are welcome to visit LC Nature Park on a custom private guided tour. Tours may be scheduled by contacting the park at info@lcnaturepark.org or by calling 260.999.3153. LC Nature Park was founded in 2019 and is a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.