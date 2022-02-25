Home & Garden Show Welcomes Back Features

After a year of restrictions, feature entertainment and educational seminars return while the greenery & flowers of the Garden Gallery bloom again!

Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, announced the return of the annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show (FWHGS) presented by Windows, Doors & More. Back for its 49th consecutive year at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from March 3 – 6, the FWHGS features more than 650 exhibitors each year. A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

“The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show will be back at full strength this year,” says show owner Becky Williamson. Due to COVID restrictions in 2021, the show could not host traditional features including crowd-pleasing attractions & educational seminars. Plus, the Garden Gallery space was being used as a COVID vaccination site. But 2022 offers a rejuvenated show lineup.

Back by popular demand are the high-flying stunt-dogs from Elite Performance K9s. Christina Curtis and her lineup of more than 10 dogs will be on-hand to run, jump, catch, weave, and perform multiple tricks. Elite Performance K9s last appeared at the show in 2019 and were a huge hit with Fort Wayne residents.

There are multiple opportunities to learn from the PROs at the Like a PRO Educational Stage. Here showgoers can learn to Grow Grass Like a Pro with tips from Fort Wayne TinCaps’ award- winning groundskeeper Keith Winter. Keith will share his knowledge of how to produce a perfect lawn in the Fort Wayne climate on Thursday & Friday at 1 & 4 pm and Saturday at 1, 4 & 7 pm. Or attendees can gain valuable tips on how to Organize Your Home Like a PRO, from professional organizer, Emily Fitzgerald. As owner of OLS Organizing, Emily has helped hundreds of local homeowners and businesses. She will share her knowledge on Thursday & Friday at 2 & 5 pm; Saturday at 12, 3 & 6 pm; and Sunday at 2 pm.

Home to the show’s largest concentration of beauty and the fresh fragrance of Spring, the Garden Gallery’s return might be the most anticipated. “In the middle of winter, walking through the Garden Gallery gives an invigorating burst of hope for Spring,” says Williamson. Local landscapers, nurseries, and garden suppliers will fill the traditional space below the arena floor with the excitement of Spring and plenty of things to create a backyard oasis. New this year to the Garden Gallery is the Broadview Landscaping Nursery Stage featuring a variety of educational and entertaining acts with everything from live music to yoga, book signings and floral arranging demonstrations.

With over 650 exhibitors, the Home & Garden Show is the place to see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services. Attendees can expect to find all the inspiration and help needed for all types of home improvement projects. Exhibitors feature products and services for kitchen, bath, landscaping, interior decor, bedding, windows, siding, roofing, gutters, patios, driveways, garden accessories, gifts, plants, fairy gardens, patio and landscape displays and hundreds of spring flowers.

Other feature highlights include The return of the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Seminars featuring Kylee Baumle. Kylee is an award-winning author and expert on gardening in relation to attracting the Monarch butterfly. Kylee will be on-stage Thursday & Friday at 2 & 6:30 pm; Saturday at 12, 3 and 5 pm; and Sunday at 12 & 2 pm. Other Master Gardeners from throughout the will share their wide-ranging expertise in all-things-gardening throughout many of remaining show hours.

Indiana Wild is bringing their furry, scaly, feathered and shelled friends for attendees to meet and interact with. Educational presentations will also take place on the PROs stage Thursday & Friday at 12:30 & 3:30 pm, Saturday at 2:30 & 5:30 pm and Sunday at 12 pm.

Three Dinosaur “Meat & Greet” performances on Sunday, where kids can learn from dino-handlers and interact with Little Nudge the baby raptor and her mother Violet. Performances are scheduled for Sunday at 11:30 am, 1:30 & 3:30 pm. Photo opportunities and free balloon dinosaurs will be offered after each performance.

Multiple living-farmer statue performances by an actor from TAG Art Company. Performance times on Thursday & Friday at 1 & 4 pm and Saturday at 12, 2 & 4 pm.

Hourly $100 Show Buck Giveaways.

$1,000 Cash Giveaway from WAJI, and more.

Located at the War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Show dates for 2022 are March 3-6. Show hours are Thursday & Friday 11a–8p, Saturday 10a–8p and Sunday 11a–5p. Ticket prices are $12 at the door, $8 for Seniors 62+ and free for kids 14 & under. $2 off discount coupons are available online at Home-GardenShow.com. Parking at the Coliseum lot is $8.

For more information on the show visit www.Home-GardenShow.com