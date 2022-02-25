Saturday, March 5, 2022
The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Old Wildwood Liquors Now Hosts Vintage Clothing & Records

The Waynedale News Staff

What’s old is what’s new as Deadstock Vintage and Welcome Back Records launched a Grand Opening celebration Tuesday, February 8 at the old Wildwood Liquor store at 3019 Broadway, just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The store, which combines the vintage clothing venture run by Isaac Sparks and Caitlin Dostal, and Morrison Agen’s vinyl offerings grew from the interest Sparks, 20, had in finding vintage items for himself.

“Initially, I was just thrifting, looking for cheap clothes to match my style, while selling shoes,” Sparks said. “I quickly realized how much better the profit margins were and switched to selling vintage clothing as well.”

On a buying trip to Chicago, a vendor asked Sparks why he hadn’t opened his own store yet – the inquiry got the ball rolling and he knew he had to make it happen. The store will feature a variety of unique, vintage clothing, from concert t-shirts and others bearing pop culture references from the past couple decades, to jackets, shoes and more.

Deadstock Vintage will be open 10am to 7pm Tuesday through Saturday.

