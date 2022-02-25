Jay County Fiber Arts Festival

The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will hold its 20th Annual Fiber Arts Festival Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12, 2022, at the Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water St., Portland, Indiana. We will be celebrating our 20th Anniversary with vendors from 20 years ago to the first-time vendors.

The 2-day event devoted to the fiber arts will include classes, hands-on activity, and demonstrations. Homemade food is also available both days; Thursday Evening we are open for class only and not open to the public. For more information or to register for classes please contact Gyneth Augsburger at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau, 260-726-3366 or fiberaarts.visitjaycounty.com or e-mail info@visitjaycounty.com

The Fiber Arts Festival will feature fiber artists of all descriptions. Don’t miss the sheep shearing and Sharon Mays spinning fiber from her live Angora Rabbit. Mother Goose, quilters, knitters, spinners will be entertaining the young & young at heart. There will be vendors of all kinds of fibers, from the common to the exotic, including wool, mohair, angora, flax, alpaca, cotton, silk and even buffalo! Other related items will be for sale, including sweater yarn, spindles, and equipment for all fiber crafting needs. Visitors can bring raw wool or other fibers to be washed and processed by the Wooly Knob Fiber Mill and learn about different kinds of fibers and what to do with them. This is an opportunity to observe fiber artists in a relaxed atmosphere and to purchase their products.

Thank You to Sponsors Pennville Pumpkin Festival and Richards Restaurant.