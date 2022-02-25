Thursday, March 3, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Original Leisure & Entertainment 

Jay County Fiber Arts Festival

The Waynedale News Staff

The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will hold its 20th Annual Fiber Arts Festival Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12, 2022, at the Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water St., Portland, Indiana. We will be celebrating our 20th Anniversary with vendors from 20 years ago to the first-time vendors.

The 2-day event devoted to the fiber arts will include classes, hands-on activity, and demonstrations. Homemade food is also available both days; Thursday Evening we are open for class only and not open to the public. For more information or to register for classes please contact Gyneth Augsburger at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau, 260-726-3366 or fiberaarts.visitjaycounty.com or e-mail info@visitjaycounty.com

The Fiber Arts Festival will feature fiber artists of all descriptions. Don’t miss the sheep shearing and Sharon Mays spinning fiber from her live Angora Rabbit. Mother Goose, quilters, knitters, spinners will be entertaining the young & young at heart. There will be vendors of all kinds of fibers, from the common to the exotic, including wool, mohair, angora, flax, alpaca, cotton, silk and even buffalo! Other related items will be for sale, including sweater yarn, spindles, and equipment for all fiber crafting needs. Visitors can bring raw wool or other fibers to be washed and processed by the Wooly Knob Fiber Mill and learn about different kinds of fibers and what to do with them. This is an opportunity to observe fiber artists in a relaxed atmosphere and to purchase their products.

Thank You to Sponsors Pennville Pumpkin Festival and Richards Restaurant.

Click to advertise on this website
The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share4

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff