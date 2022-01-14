Savor Fort Wayne 2022 Kicks Off

Diners to savor 12 delicious days of dining deals in the City of Restaurants Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week started this past Wednesday, January 12, and runs for 12 days, through January 23. During this time, over 65 Fort Wayne restaurants will be offering special menu items and three-course meals at value-prices for customers to enjoy. Participating Fort Wayne area restaurants will feature specially crafted menus including appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic delights, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. In light of Covid concerns, many restaurants will focus on offering take-out options, and several are featuring heated outdoor dining options. Visit Fort Wayne is proud to produce this event, knowing that restaurants need our support now more than ever. Find menus and plan your 12 days of dining at SavorFortWayne.com