Allen County Neighborhoods Association Meeting

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Where: Omni Room in the Garden Level of Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street, Fort Wayne

On the agenda:

• Attorney Lindsey Tipton answers legal questions pertaining to homeowners’ associations

• Beth Dlug with the Allen County Election Board will discuss plans for the 2022 primary and general elections.

• Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters reviews county government ‘s successes in 2021 and its plans for 2022.

• Bill Hartman, Allen County Highway Dept. Director, and Shan Gunawardena, FW Director of Public Works, will talk about their respective department’s street and road projects for 2022 and answer questions about their operations.

• Open Forum: Concerns, Questions and Responses.

Masks or face coverings are required.

Free parking is available in the public parking area in front of Citizens Square and at meters around the building. Please use the main entrance on the Berry Street side of the building.

ACNA helps neighborhood associations in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of Allen County access county services and share ideas for resolving common concerns.

For more information, contact ACNA Coordinators Marvel and Dean Embrey (maembrey3636@gmail.com), or Mike Green, Allen County Public Information Officer, at 449-7671.