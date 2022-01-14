Friday, January 21, 2022
“Our Weakening Web” Premieres

The Waynedale News Staff

Science Central’s next temporary exhibition, Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction, is set to be unveiled on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Our Weakening Web helps visitors understand the process of extinction as a natural occurrence over millions of years. Through the display of lifelike dioramas and interactive components that encourage hands-on learning, visitors will find out about the ecological relationships that bind all lifeforms together.

Developed by the Cincinnati Museum Center, this exhibition shows what is happening today and why environmental conservation is important. Ultimately, Our Weakening Web seeks to compel visitors to take action in their daily lives – to promote preservation of the Earth’s richness and biological diversity.

Science Central is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Our Weakening Web will be on display in the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery through May 29. Touring the exhibition is included with admission to Science Central. To purchase admission, visit Science Central’s website.

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years.

Through our 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, we bring the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org.

