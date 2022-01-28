January 28, 2022 – Local Ads
TTF FENCING
Chain Link & Spilt Rail & Privacy Fencing installation and repair schedule a quote today. Call 260-571-0400 Insured
WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE
Lawn mowing, snow removal, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, leaf removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
FISH FRYS CANCELED
The Southwest Conservation Club (5703 Bluffton Rd) will be discontinuing Fish Frys until further notice due to COVID concerns. Please see this newspaper and our road sign for updates.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
