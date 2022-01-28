Rapid Tests Limited At COVID-19 Test Site

Availability of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will further be limited at the Allen County Department of Health public testing site at 5750 Falls Drive, and rapid tests have not been offered since Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to a state shortage.

Rapid tests will be given as supplies allow for anyone 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals age 50 and older. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests will be available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms.

PCR tests – with results available in 3 to 5 days – also will be available to anyone next week.

The Allen County Department of Health began reserving rapid tests Jan. 4 for those 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals age 50 and older to comply with state guidance.

The Department’s public testing site is one of more than 650 throughout Indiana, including nearly 30 in Allen County.

Appointments can be made at www.allencountyhealth.com/get-tested/covid-19-testing/ and www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/