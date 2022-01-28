Monday, February 7, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Health & Exercise 

Rapid Tests Limited At COVID-19 Test Site

The Waynedale News Staff

Availability of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will further be limited at the Allen County Department of Health public testing site at 5750 Falls Drive, and rapid tests have not been offered since Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to a state shortage.

Rapid tests will be given as supplies allow for anyone 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals age 50 and older. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests will be available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms.

PCR tests – with results available in 3 to 5 days – also will be available to anyone next week.

The Allen County Department of Health began reserving rapid tests Jan. 4 for those 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals age 50 and older to comply with state guidance.

The Department’s public testing site is one of more than 650 throughout Indiana, including nearly 30 in Allen County.

Appointments can be made at www.allencountyhealth.com/get-tested/covid-19-testing/ and www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share1

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff