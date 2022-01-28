“Betty White Challenge” Raises Over $80,000 for Humane FW

On January 17, 2022, Humane Fort Wayne participated in the viral Betty White Challenge, which encouraged fans of the late actress and animal advocate to donate $5 to animal rescues and shelters in her name on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Courtesy of a generous donor, Humane Fort Wayne started the day with a $10,000 match which was quickly met through public support. An additional $25,000 in matching funds became available and was announced around 4:00pm.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, all available matches were met, and Humane Fort Wayne raised a total of $80,722 given in memory of Betty White.

“To say we are humbled by the generosity of our community is an understatement. It’s an honor and a privilege for us to have played some small part in honoring the legacy of such an incredible woman,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director.

Funds raised through the Betty White Challenge will be used to make desperately needed repairs and replacements to kennel gates at Humane Fort Wayne’s animal shelter, located at 4914 S Hanna St in Fort Wayne.

For more information about Humane Fort Wayne or to make a donation, visit www.humanefw.org.

Humane Fort Wayne believes that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, they work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about their lifesaving programs.