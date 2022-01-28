It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time!

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program has begun. During the sale, which continues through March 14, customers may purchase cookies in these ways:

NEW THIS YEAR: Order from DoorDash (via the app or online) for delivery or pickup. DoorDash will be offered 4-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting January 14. There will be DoorDash booths for delivery or pickup at both the Fort Wayne and Granger, Ind., offices. Customers may preorder cookies as well.

At a Girl Scout Cookie booth. To find a booth near you, go to www.gsnim.org and enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. Or download the free Cookie Finder app on your smartphone.

Online with the Digital Cookie platform. If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you’re interested in buying cookies from her online, and she’ll take it from there!

Along with the debut of the new “Adventurefuls” cookie, traditional favorites include Thin Mints, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free). Cost of cookies in the GSNI-M council is $5 per package, $6 for gluten-free.

A purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps young entrepreneurs develop five essential life skills:

Goal Setting: Girl Scouts learn how to set goals and create a plan to reach them.

Decision Making: Girl Scouts learn to make decisions on their own and as a team.

Money Management: Girl Scouts learn to expand their money smarts while running their own cookie business.

People Skills: Girl Scouts find their voice and build confidence through customer interactions.

Business Ethics: Girl Scouts learn to act ethically, laying a foundation for a lifetime of leadership and success.

To learn more about GSNI-M, visit www.gsnim.org