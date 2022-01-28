Local Dentist Expands Healthcare Options With ‘Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions’

Innovation In Sleep Treatments For Fort Wayne Residents

Dr. Jonathan Hale, founder and dentist at Hale Family Dentistry, has opened Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions. The practice treats obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring with oral appliance therapy (OAT). Sleep disorders are estimated to affect 50-70 million people in America and have profound health consequences. Since 2018, Dr. Hale has been dedicated to bringing awareness amongst current patients and friends, claiming those he’s treated experience an overwhelming improvement in sleep quality, relationships, and wellbeing. Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions is the appropriate next step for the dentist who has spent over 100 hours in continuing education courses, five times more than the requirement for dentists.

Oral appliance therapy uses a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. OAT devices prevent the airway from collapsing by supporting the jaw in a forward position. For many, oral appliance devices are more comfortable to wear than continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks. Research suggests that oral appliance therapy offers a higher patient compliance rate than CPAP. According to the AADSM, up to 50 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP.

Loud and frequent snoring is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which causes people to stop breathing from seconds to minutes at a time. These breathing pauses are repeated throughout the night, occurring up to hundreds of times during one night of sleep, in severe cases. OSA is a potentially life-threatening condition that can increase the risk for many severe health problems from stroke, high blood pressure and heart disease to diabetes, obesity, depression and impotence.

“There is an intimate link between your mouth and the rest of your body. My training has helped me identify several signs and symptoms of sleep disorders, poor breathing, and jaw issues in the mouth.” said Dr. Jonathan Hale, a Fort Wayne dentist and member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). “Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions provide oral appliance therapy, which uses a custom-fitted mouth guard-like device worn during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway.”

Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions can administer at-home sleep studies and work closely with in-lab sleep centers such as Parkview and Lutheran. Unique to the dental field, Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions can submit claims to patients’ medical insurances, treat Medicare patients, and provide estimates prior to treatment. “The dental industry is not familiar with medical billing, but we have been able to tap into it pretty seamlessly with the help of partner companies. We have seen value in taking medical insurance. Patients typically do not have to pay high upfront costs,” says Dr. Hale. By working closely with the local sleep specialists and family physicians here in Fort Wayne, Dr. Hale can provide this innovative service to the people of Fort Wayne.

To learn more about oral appliance therapy or to schedule a consultation, visit fwsleep.com.

This article is sponsored by Dr. Jonathan Hale (haledentistry.com), who is the founder of Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions, which provides oral appliance therapy for obstructive sleep apnea and snoring. As a leader in dental sleep medicine, Dr. Hale pledges to increase awareness of sleep disorders that commonly go underdiagnosed and advocate for effective treatment options to improve lives, increase longevity, and prevent health risks for those who are affected. Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions is located at 4116 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. 46815. You can learn more about Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions at fwsleep.com or by calling (260) 755-5777.