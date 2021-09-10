PRE-K STUDENTS START

Fort Wayne Community Schools welcomed its youngest students Monday, Aug. 30. Pre-kindergarten students traditionally start two weeks after their older peers.

This year, FWCS is celebrating more than 25 years of its pre-K programs being accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). More than 10,000 students have gone through FWCS’ high quality pre-K programs since the first accreditation in 1995.

Nearly 1,000 3- and 4-year-olds enroll in the District’s pre-K programs each year. This year, FWCS added five new attendance areas (Glenwood Park, Holland, Lincoln, Shambaugh and Washington Center) to those eligible for Title I pre-K. For the 2021-22 school year, pre-K programs are offered at Abbett, Adams, Bloomingdale, Brentwood (Haley), Fairfield, Forest Park (Glenwood Park), Franke Park, Harrison Hill, Holland (Shambaugh, Washington Center), Indian Village, Lindley, Maplewood, Northcrest (Lincoln), Scott, South Wayne, Study, Washington (Price) and Waynedale elementary schools. Schools serving more than one attendance area are listed with the secondary attendance area in parentheses. For instance, Brentwood serves students in both the Brentwood and Haley attendance areas. Pre-K is also offered at two magnet schools, Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center.

FWCS pre-K programs are also rated at the highest level – Level 4 – on the Indiana Paths to Quality rating system and are among the first public school programs to participate in the state’s On My Way Pre-K program.

The early childhood education experts in FWCS have presented at numerous local, state and national conferences and helped create the Indiana Early Learning Foundations.

With nearly 30,000 students, Fort Wayne Community Schools is one of the largest school districts in Indiana. FWCS proudly allows families to choose any of its 50 schools through its successful school-choice program creating diversity in each school, including some with more than 75 languages spoken.