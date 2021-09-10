GETTING READY FOR FALL EVENTS – Voice Of The Township

Executive Secretary and Clothing Emporium maven, Patsy Brewer, sets out clothes for the taking to make room for fall fashions.

The Wayne Township Trustee Office is getting ready to head into the fall season. We have already distributed school supplies to the young students among our clients. Our scholarship winners have started their new semesters and most of the building updates we have worked on over the past year are completed. Many items in our Clothing Emporium were distributed at free giveaways over the summer at the same time we were hosting COVID-19 vaccine events. Now, Patsy Brewer is filling the store with some classic fall fashions.

We are still putting out shoes and clothes for the taking outside under the portico near Forward Indiana’s food and paper product pantry next to our front door. You can stop by anytime to browse the fashions and take what you like. You can also take what you need and/or drop off any food or paper product donations for the pantry. That pantry is getting a lot of use and gets refilled as needed which is almost every day.

We had planned to hold our annual Family Fun Day on our office parking lot on Saturday, September 18. We were really looking forward to it with bounce houses, dunk tanks, karaoke and so much more. Unfortunately the delta variant of the coronavirus put a crimp in those plans, and we decided to postpone the event to a safer time. Since this event draws so many children, most of whom are too young to be vaccinated, we decided that it would be safer for everyone involved to wait to get everybody together.

Instead we will be putting more effort into our Drive-thru Ham and Turkey Giveaway scheduled for later this fall. Last year was the first for this event and we had so many cars lined up to receive the main course of their holiday meals that we had to direct traffic around the block. This year we have received many donations to be used toward this event and so will likely double the number of hams and turkeys we gave out last year.

Finally, we’d like to recognize Trustee Austin Knox who took on another role of service to the community when he was sworn in earlier this month as a member of the Board of Public Safety for the City of Fort Wayne. This board is focused on police and community relationships, a post that Trustee Knox is especially well suited for. “I am humbled and honored to be appointed by the Mayor to serve on this board. I am ready to roll up my sleeves to do my part to ensure our city’s public safety is top notch.”

As we head into the season we look forward to some beautiful fall colors, some cooler weather and continuing to be there for the citizens of Waynedale and Wayne Township.