INAUGURAL COMMUNITY WIDE BABY SHOWER

Healthier Moms and Babies has collaborated with participants from Leadership Fort Wayne (a program of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.) for a Community Baby Shower, collecting items for local mothers and their children. Healthier Moms and Babies aims to increase prenatal and postpartum health education through serving low-income women who are at risk of having a poor birth outcome to reduce infant mortality in Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas. The Community Baby Shower kicks off on August 28, and will conclude on September 11, 2021.

The Community Baby Shower will collect the following items: diapers, wipes, new safety tools (cabinet latches, etc.), children’s books, formula, baby shampoo or lotion, ointments, and more. If you would like to donate monetarily, you can do so at HealthierMomsAndBabies.org/CommunityBabyShower.

Would you like to donate items? Donations are being collected at the following locations:

ProFed Federal Credit Union – all Allen county locations

3Rivers Federal Credit Union corporate office – 1615 Northland Blvd., Fort Wayne

Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA

Central YMCA

Skyline YMCA

Jorgenson YMCA

Parkview YMCA

Metro YMCA

Caylor-Nickel YMCA

Three Rivers Distilling Company

Ethan Allen



The Community Baby Shower is possible through generous sponsorships by Indiana Tech, ProFed Federal Credit Union, TriCore Logic, and WANE-TV.

Healthier Moms and Babies offers a Healthy Start, Nurse Family Partnership, DadUp fatherhood support, Own Your Journey health education, Baby and Me Tobacco Free, Cribs for Kids and maternal mental health services to low income, at-risk pregnant women and their families. Nurses and case managers walk side by side our moms and dads, advocating and supporting them every step of the way and beyond. Through these programs, Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce infant mortality and improve pregnancy outcomes in Allen County. In the last three years, they have overseen over 600 babies born and conducted 8,700 home visits. Every home visit, safe sleep lesson, pack-n-play, diaper, prenatal education session, and support group meeting are crucial steps in helping the women they serve have the best possible birth outcome.