CITY UNVEILS NEXT STEPS FOR RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, joined by members of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department and Mayor Tom Henry unveiled plans for the next phase of Riverfront development.

The next phase includes the creation of trails, a wetland boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two new boat docks and more open park space. Additionally, another section of tree canopy trail will be added with two overlooks. There will also be new signage and more access points to the river.

Phase II Riverfront public open space stretches along the north side of the St. Marys River from Clinton Street to Harrison Street and from the historic Wells Street Bridge to Ewing Street. It also includes the south side of river at the Ewing Street Bridge and extends along Superior Street as new streetscape to meet Promenade Park. A section on the south side of the river between Harrison Street and Headwaters Park will also be included.

“Listening to the community and providing the amenities and opportunities that residents say they want is what this is about,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “These new developments are also catalysts for private investment which will provide a long-term financial return on our community’s investment.”

“Riverfront development continues to grow and succeed in Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m encouraged that we’re positioned for the next phase in our ongoing efforts to bring more people and private investment to our community. By working together, the possibilities are limitless for what can happen in our City. Our best days are ahead of us.”

“This is an exciting moment for the Parks and Recreation Department,” added Steve McDaniel, Director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. “By creating an intentional and engaging public space as part of Phase II, we will build on the momentum of Promenade Park to continue bringing our community back to the riverfront.”

There will be a display of the design development renderings for Phase II of Riverfront public space along with two short presentations with updates on ongoing riverfront construction projects, anticipated schedules for Phase II construction, and details about Phase II design.

Phase II Riverfront public open space is anticipated to be an investment of approximately $25 million. Construction documents for Phase II Riverfront public open space should be completed by the end of this year. Construction is anticipated to begin in late summer or early fall of 2022.