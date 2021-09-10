GIRL SCOUTS ‘LOVE STATE PARKS’ EVENTS SET FOR SEPT. 11

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council will join Girl Scouts around the country to mark Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend with activities at two state parks on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Girl Scouts Love State Parks is the organization’s largest and most popular outdoor event. It is hosted annually in nearly 500 state parks across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The 2021 event will focus on inclusivity and park stewardship in response to COVID’s impact on public lands. This year, two state parks in the GSNI-M council are participating:

Pokagon State Park: The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Nature Center with a large-group activity led by the park naturalist. Juniors-Ambassadors will complete the 8.2-mile Hell’s Point Challenge hike, working toward the Trail Adventure badge.

Tippecanoe River State Park: The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Fire Tower parking lot with a large-group activity led by the park naturalist. Girls and their families will hike and climb the Fire Tower, working toward the Outdoor Adventurer badge.



Girl Scouts is proud to partner with Elkhart-based RV manufacturer THOR Industries, which has entered a two-year partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA to be a national sponsor of the event. As part of the sponsorship, Girl Scouts is incorporating THOR’s Pick Up America program into its park stewardship efforts. Girl Scouts and their families who participate may pledge to remove bags of trash from public lands via a custom-designed, co-branded Pick Up America website.

For more information about GSNI-M, to join or volunteer, visit www.gsnim.org.