ADDITIONAL PARKING NOW AVAILABLE IN GROWING DOWNTOWN

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced that an additional public parking lot is now open near Promenade Park.

In 2020, the City acquired the building, formerly owned by The Rescue Mission, through the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. The building has since been demolished and the temporary parking lot, located at 301 West Superior Street, has been installed to respond to an immediate need for more parking in the area.

This new lot comes in addition to the recent completion of the Civic Garage expansion, which added 225 parking spaces downtown.

The lot on Superior provides 80 new spaces of public parking. Fees will apply Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During those hours, guests would pay $5 for up to 4 hours and $8 for 4 to 8 hours. There is no overnight parking, however the lot is free on evenings and weekends.

“We are excited to add this new parking inventory which provides more convenient access to residents and visitors of our award-winning park and vibrant downtown,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development.

The City intends to keep the temporary lot available until the new parking garage associated with the Riverfront at Promenade development is completed. Upon completion, the mixed-use Riverfront at Promenade project will include an additional 900 spaces of parking.

Prior to the building’s demolition, several local organizations partnered with the City of Fort Wayne in 2020, resulting in a warming shelter and additional assistance for homeless individuals and families.

